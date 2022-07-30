Desh Ki Awaaz survey: If Bengal assembly polls were to happen today, Mamata would win 172 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government will come back to power but with a reduced majority if polls happen today.

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly election last year. But despite the scams and law and order situation in state, the party seems to be on a high note. A survey, done by India TV showed Trinamool in the top spot even after a year of it coming to power.

In the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stormed to power last year, but if elections are held now, her party Trinamool Congress would retain power but with a reduced majority. This time, TMC may win 173 seats, BJP may win 112 seats, Congress 2, Left 2, others five.

The voting percentage in the opinion poll: TMC 46 per cent and BJP 41 per cent. In last year’s elections, TMC had won 213 seats, BJP had won 77, others four. Congress and Left did not win a single seat.



A whopping 46 per cent favoured Mamata Banerjee as CM choice, 24 pc opted for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and 20 pc favoured BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

India TV survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people. A total of 34 thousand people were included in this survey, out of which 20 thousand are men and 15 thousand are women.

The margin of error in this survey is minus/plus two. In this way, this survey has been done on a very large scale and has the power to show the mood of the public to a great extent.

