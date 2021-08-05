Days after PM Modi's sharp response, Derek O'Brien dishes out another 'papri chaat' tweet - What TMC MP said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress MPs Derek OBrien and Kakoli FILE | Ghosh Dastidar eat papri chaat in response to PM Narendra Modis statement that 'making papri chaat' was an 'insulting comment', in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3

In a fresh salvo against the Centre and continuing his duel with the 'Papri Chaat' punches, Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien on Thursday again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he could challenge the 'number of bulldozing bills' in the Parliament. An ugly verbal spat had erupted between the TMC MP and the Centre after the former accused the government of 'making papri chaat' by rushing bills in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Taking his attacks further with a pinch of 'papri chat' sarcasm, Derek tweeted, "#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament Update Aug 5 No Bills passed in first week of #MonsoonSession. Then Modi-Shah bulldozed 22 Bills in 8 days at an average time of UNDER 10 MINUTES per Bill (New chartDown pointing backhand index) Modi Ji, challenge these new numbersDown pointing backhand indexas I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT!"

"Passing laws or making paapri chaat," O'Brien had said on Monday taking a swipe at the government and noting that 12 bills were passed at an average time of under seven minutes in Parliament. Following which, Union minister Pralhad Joshi had said that PM Modi was anguished over the comment and found it "insulting to the people who elect MPs".

However, an unapologetic Brian retorted back and said, "The TMC is setting the agenda and the PM is replying. Nowhere has the PM disputed the number we have put out of seven minutes. It is a cultural idiom that people understand. Would PM be happier if I used 'dhokla' instead?"

ALSO READ: 'Have fish curry', Naqvi quips responding to TMC's Derek O'Brien for 'papri chaat' remark

Latest India News