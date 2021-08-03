'Insulting', says PM Modi on TMC MP Derek O'Brien's 'passing legislation or making papri chaat' tweet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PM Modi slams TMC MP Derek O'Brien over his 'papri chat' tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took strong exception to a tweet from Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. The Rajya Sabha MP had on Monday criticised the Union government for rushing to pass bills in Parliament without any debate.

"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Derek O'Brien had tweeted along with a chart of the bills passed during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

ALSO READ: Pegasus row: After breakfast meeting, Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders ride bicycles to Parliament

Talking to reporters after BJP Parliamentary party meeting, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and other leaders, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition for their 'arrogance' while pointing to O'Brien's remark.

"Yesterday, a tweet was posted by TMC (MP Derek O'Brien). PM said it is an insult to people who elected MPs. PM expressed anguish. '...Making papri chaat' was an insulting comment. Tearing of papers, throwing them and not apologising is arrogance is what PM said," Joshi said.

Giving details regarding Parliamentary party meeting, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said,"PM started with happy news that July has brought in. We had Rs 1.16 lakh crore GST collection. News from Tokyo Olympics, whether it's bronze by PV Sindhu or achievements of hockey teams, has come in July."

"Parliament is being insulted by the acts of opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory," Muraleedharan added.

ALSO READ: Parliament: Opposition's uproar derails Monsoon Session, Rs 133 cr taxpayer's money lost in 2 weeks

Meanwhile, both houses of Parliament continued to witness sloganeering by the Opposition over demand for discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, farm laws resulting in repeated adjournments.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen repeated disruptions and have failed to transact any business after opposition uproar in favour of their demand for a discussion on issues like Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws, and price rise ever since the Monsoon Session began on July 19.

Latest India News