In first two weeks of Monsoon session, Parliament functioned only for 18 hours out of 107

Ever since the Parliament Monsoon session has convened, both the Houses - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - have been allowed to function only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours. In the first two weeks of the Monsoon session i.e from July 19-July 30, while the Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about 7 hours out of the possible 54 hours, the Rajya Sabha has worked only for 11 hours out of 53 hours.

Taking this calculation into account, around 89 hours of working time have been wasted, meaning, a total loss of more than Rs 133 crores of taxpayers money.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been seen repeated disruptions and have failed to transact any business after opposition uproar in favour of their demand for a discussion on issues like Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws, and price rise ever since the Monsoon Session began on July 19.

While the Prime Minister and many BJP leaders have agreed to hold discussions on the floor of the house, the Congress-led Opposition has accused the Centre of running away from the discussion. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that it is "scared" of a discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise. "They are used to questions like 'how do you eat mangoes', therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on issues "directly related" to the people. The protests are over a "non-issue, non-serious issue", said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister.

