Parliament logjam: Speaker may not take action against 10 Oppn MPs for throwing paper in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is not in favor of action against the MLAs who threw the paper towards the chair in House earlier on Wednesday. Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had expressed for the behavior of the MPs and after which the Speaker has decided not to take any action against the unruly Parliamentarians, sources told India TV.

According to sources, the government was considering bringing a proposal to suspend as many as 10 MPs who indulged in throwing papers towards the Chair as they protested and raised slogans over the Pegasus row.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs created uproar in the Lok Sabha as they raised the 'Khela Hobe' slogan and demanded a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report. The MPs also tore papers, leading to disruption. The Congress MPs were allegedly seen throwing papers at Chair, Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus.

Latest India News