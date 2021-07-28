Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament logjam: Govt may bring proposal to suspend 10 Opposition MPs for throwing paper in Lok Sabha

Opposition MPs, especially from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, may face action for indulging in objectionable acts on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Sources said that the government could bring a proposal to suspend as many as 10 MPs who indulged in throwing papers towards the Chair as they protested and raised slogans over the Pegasus row.

Earlier today, opposition MPs created uproar in the Lok Sabha as they raised the 'Khela Hobe' slogan and demanded a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report. The MPs also tore papers, leading to disruption. According to news agency PTI, Congress MPs were seen throwing papers at Chair, Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus.

Opposition parties have been vocal against the government over a host of issues including the alleged phone tapping row. They have not allowed the Parliament to transact any business ever since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. The standoff between the government and the opposition in Parliament has shown no signs of easing after it erupted on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties' leaders held a meeting at the Parliament earlier today to chalk out the future course of action on several issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy. They later addressed the media at Vijay Chowk near Parliament wherein they said that the voice of opposition is being suppressed in Parliament.

