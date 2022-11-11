Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Three shooters in Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder apprehended in Patiala

Three shooters in Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder apprehended in Patiala

Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a purported social media post. Brar is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chandigarh Published on: November 11, 2022 15:45 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder, Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder case l
Image Source : ANI. Three shooters in Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder apprehended in Patiala.

Highlights

  • Three suspected shooters were nabbed in Punjab's Patiala district today
  • They were arrested in connection with murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower a day ago, police said
  • The special cell of the Delhi Police raided Bakshiwala area at around 3:00 am following inputs

Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder: Three suspected shooters were nabbed in Punjab's Patiala district today (November 11) in connection with the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower a day ago, police said. The special cell of the Delhi Police raided Bakshiwala area, about 30 km from Patiala city, at around 3:00 am following intelligence inputs, it added.

One of the suspects, Jitender, has been arrested, while two others are minors, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said. Pardeep Singh, 37, who was an accused in a 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead on Thursday (November 10) in his dairy shop in Kotkapura. His security man and another person sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a purported social media post. Brar is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May.

Punjab additional director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla told media that all the six shooters involved in the murder had been identified. Four shooters are from Haryana and two are from Punjab. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining three shooters. The different modules were being handled independently by Brar, an associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said.

Pardeep Singh was on bail in a case of theft of a Guru Granth Sahib copy from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot in June 2015. He was also an accused in a case linked to torn pages of the Sikh holy book being found scattered in Bargari in the district in October that year.

Pardeep Singh's killing comes days after the November 4 murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar. Both the victims had police protection.

Related Stories
Did Sirsa Dera send bodies to Lucknow medical college? Haryana to probe

Did Sirsa Dera send bodies to Lucknow medical college? Haryana to probe

Hearing in murder case involving Dera chief to begin on daily basis from Sept 18

Hearing in murder case involving Dera chief to begin on daily basis from Sept 18

Dera violence: Police rubbishes reports of summoning sect committee members

Dera violence: Police rubbishes reports of summoning sect committee members

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Who will be next Dera Sacha Sauda chief? Gurmeet Ram Rahim responds

ALSO READ: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted month-long parole, leaves Rohtak jail

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News