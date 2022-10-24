Gurmeet Ram Rahim quashes rumours of 'his successor' as Dera chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Dera chief, who is serving his sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, has been granted parole for 40 days

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rubbished all speculation that someone would emerge as his possible successor to head the sect. The Dera chief said that he will remain the head of this sect which has a large number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Ram Rahim has been doing online satsang for his followers from Barnawa Ashram in UP since his release on parole. Leaders and MLAs, including his followers, are said to be participating in this satsang.

The Dera chief, who is serving his sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, has been granted parole for 40 days, official sources said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday raised an objection to 40-day parole being granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a jail term in two rape cases. In a statement here, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged while "special kindness" is being shown to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Sikhs who are lodged in jails for three decades are not being released even after completing their sentences.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

