Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi witnesses best Air Quality Index after over 2 months as heavy rain lashes city

Delhi witnesses best Air Quality Index after over 2 months as heavy rain lashes city

This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26, 2021, when it was recorded at 139.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2022 10:36 IST
delhi aqi, delhi weather updates, delhi rain today, delhi air quality index, delhi rains news update
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi witnesses best Air Quality Index after over 2 months as heavy rain lashes city. 

 

Highlights

  • Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' today
  • This was the best air quality in Delhi since Oct 26, 2021, when it was recorded at 139
  • On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi stood at 258

Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday morning.

This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139. 

On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi stood at 258.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan)."

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 110, the air quality of Gurugram is also in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 156As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR leave several areas waterlogged, more rain expected

ALSO READ: Delhi records minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News