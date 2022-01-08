Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR.

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday (January 8).

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9 (Sunday).

Also, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, most places in Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday as authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it. An official of the Met department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir.

"The intensity of the snowfall is going to be heavy tonight and tomorrow. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday," the official said.

The snowfall, which began late in the afternoon, forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport, they said.

Additionally, Delhi reported its best air quality on Friday in over two months with agencies predicting that rain and strong winds may yield the first "good" air day of the year on Saturday. The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 182, the best since October 26 when it stood at 139. It was 258 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI improved to the "moderate" category due to rain. More rain and stronger winds on Saturday will further improve the air quality to the 'satisfactory' category or the 'good' category.

However, a dip in temperature and wind speed thereafter will allow the accumulation of pollutants, it said.

