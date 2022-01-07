IMD predicts heavy snowfall, rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on January 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Mist covers a snow covered hill top after a fresh spell of snowfall at Patnitop hill near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, about 115 km from Jammu.

The intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on Friday and Saturday, the weather department has predicted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that the intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

Kashmir recorded widespread light to moderate rain and snow, with the highest snowfall in Gulmarg (43.4 mm) and Batote (44 mm) during the early hours on Wednesday.

Jammu AP division recorded 88.6 mm rainfall and Kathua recorded 80 mm rainfall. Gulmarg recorded 43.4 mm snow and 43 mm rain, followed by Pahalgam that recorded 39 mm rain and 23.2 mm snowfall.

A statement issued by the MeT department said today, "Currently it is snowing at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places. "Intensity set to increase as the day progresses with main activity tonight and tomorrow (Jan 8) leading to heavy Rain/snow in J&K."

Meanwhile, flights at the Sringar Airport were delayed due to adverse weather and low visibility. "We were able to operate 35 flights and 6 were cancelled," the airport said on Wednesday.

Authorities also set up emergency helplines in different districts on Friday in Kashmir after the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast heavy to very heavy rain and snow during the next 48 hours.

A medium level avalanche danger warning has been issued by the disaster management authority advising people living in avalanche prone areas not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Srinagar had 2.6, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 12.4, Leh minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 2.1, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

