Delhi shivers at 5.7 degrees Celsius; severe cold days ahead

The minimum temperature in Delhi plummetted to 5.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it a day with the second lowest temperature in December this year, two notches below the average. The national capital recorded the season's lowest temperature at 5.2 degrees Celsius, on December 19. Fog was witnessed in the city during the early hours of Tuesday, which led to a dip in visibility.

Fog in Delhi also led to the delay of several trains. According to a Northern Railway officer, 16 north-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours with Chennai Nizamuddin Duronto running over six hours late.

According to the weather department, the cold conditions will prevail until the weekend. Mainly clear sky is on the forecast for rest of the day and maximum temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius, said the official.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said Delhi is likely to witness its longest cold spell in December after 1997.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal.

A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, he said.

Since December 16, the national capital has witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, he said, adding that it has already equalled the eight-day cold spell in December 2014.

Another cold day is predicted on Tuesday, Srivastava said.

"Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell in December 1997," he said.

The national capital may witness a cold wave on December 28 and 29 as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, he said.

