Image Source : PTI Biting cold in parts of Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul records 4.5 degree celisius (Representational image)

Narnaul in Haryana shivered at 4.5 degrees Celsius as biting cold continued to sweep Haryana and Punjab on Sunday. Fog reduced visibility in the morning at several places in the two states, a Meteorological Department official said.

Narnaul was the coldest place in the two states recording a night temperature of two degrees below normal limits while the minimum temperature registered in Bhiwani was 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Karnal, too, experienced the chill at a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. Rohtak, Sirsa and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 7.2 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Ambala, however, settled within normal limits at 9.6 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Ludhiana was the coldest place recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal limits. Amritsar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Adampur (6.1), Bathinda (5.9), Faridkot (5.5), Halwara (5.9) and Gurdaspur (5.5) too experienced a cold night. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is also the joint capital of the two states, recorded an above normal minimum at 10 degrees Celsius.