Delhi, North India shiver in cold wave, mercury to dip further in coming days

Cold wave intensifies in Delhi and across north India

Cold wave in Delhi-NCR and across northern states continues to create bone-chilling conditions for people with the temperature predicted to drop further in the coming days.

On Saturday (today), the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 9 degree Celcius with light rain or drizzle in some parts of Delhi as predicted by the Met department.

With fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the temperature in northern states including Delhi-NCR will drop down further. On Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 7 degrees Celcius while on Monday, cold winds will further force the mercury to drop down to as low as 6 degrees Celcius.

Tuesday could be the coldest day so far in this winters as the minimum temperature is predicted to remain around 5 degrees celcius.

Some higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday with forecast of heavy rain and snowfall till December 21. However, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state increased by a few notches since Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Karnal, too, braved the chill at a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording lows of 6.8, 6.3 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala, too, shivered at a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

