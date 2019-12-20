Amid massive protests over CAA, govt says 'ready' to accept suggestions

Amid massive protests across the country against new citizenship law, the government on Friday said it was ready to accept suggestions on the matter. Those who have objections to the Citizenship Amendment Act can give their suggestions to MHA, a top government official said today. The suggestions would be incorporated as the rules are yet to be framed, the official added.

Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bona fide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, the government official said. According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, barring those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said. In case of Assam, the cut of date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.

