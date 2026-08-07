PM Modi signals delimitation push, says NDA has the numbers; special session may be called: Sources

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the NDA has the required support in the Lok Sabha to pass the Centre's ambitious Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, and it would be done so by convening a special Parliament session this month in case the bills are not taken during the ongoing monsoon session due to the deadlock between the government and the Opposition, sources said. They also indicated that the government has secured the support of 366 MPs so far.

The crucial developments took place during a key meeting of the NDA MPs over breakfast on Friday as the Centre continued to reach out to the Opposition to break the impasse for smooth functioning of Parliament.

Youth outreach and strengthening the NDA were other topics that featured prominently during the meeting, sources said.

Around 45 MPs, including members of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and other NDA allies, attended the meeting. Sources said PM Modi also interacted with MPs individually and discussed issues concerning their constituencies, development work and public outreach.

Delimitation going forward, NDA has required numbers

Sources further added that the Prime Minister indicated that the government has sufficient support for taking forward the delimitation process, with the backing of around 366 Lok Sabha MPs having been secured.

They added that if the proposed legislation cannot be taken up during the ongoing session, the government may consider convening a special session later this month to advance the bills.

Modi also assured MPs that the interests of their respective constituencies would be taken into account during the delimitation exercise.

Focus on youth and GenZ outreach

The Prime Minister urged NDA MPs to remain continuously engaged with young people, particularly GenZ, in the wake of the recent student protests, and communicate government schemes and achievements to them.

MPs were also advised to maintain regular dialogue with young voters and address concerns or dissatisfaction towards the government through direct engagement.

Message to Shinde Sena MPs

PM Modi also addressed concerns among MPs of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, saying that decisions relating to the party had been taken within the constitutional framework.

Despite the matter being pending before the Supreme Court, sources quoted the prime minister as saying that there was no threat to the membership of the MPs.

Direct access to PMO

Modi told MPs that they could directly approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) or contact him regarding development projects and issues involving the Centre.

He urged MPs to make effective use of their position to accelerate development in their constituencies and seek intervention from the PMO if projects face hurdles.

PM Modi further stressed that MPs must remain healthy to serve the country effectively and encouraged them to practise yoga, exercise regularly and pay attention to their health.

He also urged the lawmakers to remain connected with people, particularly farmers, workers and economically weaker sections, listen to their problems and work towards resolving them.

MPs were advised to stay updated on political, social and other developments and to understand the changing environment around them.

Northeast development a priority

Modi also stressed the government's focus on the development of the Northeast. He said the region had not received the level of development it deserved in the past, and asserted that taking the Northeast to new levels of development alongside the rest of the country remains a priority.

The prime minister emphasised that the importance of an NDA ally should not be determined by the number of MPs it has.

According to sources, Modi said even a party with just one MP should receive the same respect and importance as a larger alliance partner. He called for greater coordination among all NDA allies to further strengthen the coalition.

PM Modi on Parliament deadlock

Modi also expressed concern over repeated disruptions in Parliament, describing the House as the "highest temple of democracy" and stressing the need for its proceedings to run smoothly.

Sources said he pointed out that frequent disruptions prevent newly elected MPs from getting opportunities to speak in Parliament, which he described as unfair to them.

The Prime Minister also said the government had held discussions with the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. However, continued disruptions have prevented both Opposition and Treasury Bench MPs from getting adequate opportunities to participate in proceedings.

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