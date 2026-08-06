Govt confident of Delimitation Bill passage, yet seeks Congress support after Rijiju-Rahul talks: Sources

New Delhi:

For nearly three weeks after the Parliament remained paralysed, Kiren Rijiju again on Thursday spoke to Rahul Gandhi and the talks were held regarding ending the deadlock in the House and on extending support for women's reservation and delimitation. Rahul Gandhi stated that he would consult with all parties of the INDIA alliance before engaging with the government on the matter.

Numbers required to pass the bill are already secured: Sources

According to government sources, the numbers required to pass the bill are already secured; however, since the Congress is the principal opposition party, the government wishes to bring them on board as well.

I had a fruitful conversation with Rahul Gandhi: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the media, said, "I had a fruitful conversation with Rahul Gandhi. We requested him on a specific issue and discussed other topics as well. We want to maintain constant dialogue and work in coordination with the Congress and other opposition parties. We may be political rivals, but not enemies. Therefore, we should work together in the national interest. However, the impression is being created outside that they do not want Parliament to function at any cost. But who will suffer from this?"

He further said, "The Home Minister has introduced bills and he is present in Parliament from morning till evening. Naturally, the minister whose bill is under consideration in the House is present in the House."

Kiren Rijiju said that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister are present in Parliament from morning until evening but the opposition members themselves do not let the House function; instead, they raise slogans outside.

Rijiju says bills are being passed after thorough discussion

“This is not right... In the Rajya Sabha, bills are being passed after thorough discussion despite Congress and a couple of allies staging walkouts. Many MPs are participating in the discussions and expressing their views. Ultimately, it is the Congress, and specifically its newly elected MPs, that suffers the loss, as they miss the opportunity to speak... The country is moving forward, yet they keep raising the same slogans day after day. Regarding students, the Prime Minister has taken such a revolutionary decision and has done so much to address the problem of exam leaks. Yet, these people create a drama over a single issue in the morning and put on a show of insulting Lord Ram. Engaging in such behavior and constantly raising slogans is not appropriate,” he said.

Last week also, Kiren Rijiju had urged the political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament and appealed to all Opposition MPs to participate in debates on important Bills instead of later alleging that the government passed legislation without discussion.

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