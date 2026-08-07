Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, months after filing it

The events leading to Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce case
Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February. In her petition, she alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital affair with a female actor, which she claimed she came to know about in 2021. The petition further stated that despite Vijay's assurance that he would end the relationship, he continued it without showing any remorse.
The documents also alleged that Vijay gradually excluded Sangeetha from his social and professional life, while continuing to travel abroad and attend public events with the actress.
The petition further claimed that photographs from these occasions were regularly shared on social media, and Vijay neither denied nor objected to them. According to Sangeetha, these posts repeatedly caused embarrassment to her and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. She also accused Vijay of withdrawing the financial support and privileges she had previously enjoyed and imposing financial restrictions on her, including limiting her freedom of movement.
Sangeetha further alleged that Vijay's continued conduct, along with the controversies that surfaced on social media in 2024, caused her severe mental trauma. She claimed that their marriage had effectively broken down and survived only on paper. In her petition, she stated that the relationship had become irretrievable and had brought her nothing but mental agony, humiliation, embarrassment and suffering.
The divorce petition was filed ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, after Vijay won the elections and became the Chief Minister, Sangeetha decided to withdraw the petition.
More details about Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce case
In June 2026, the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court heard the divorce case involving Vijay and Sangeetha. Following the hearing, the court had adjourned the matter to August 7. In the weeks leading up to the hearing, reports had suggested that the couple might be headed for a reconciliation. There was also speculation over whether they would appear before the court virtually or in person.
Sangeetha sought to continue living in family home
Earlier this year, Sangeetha filed an application before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking permission to continue living in the couple's family home in Neelankarai, Chennai, until the divorce proceedings concluded.
The application, submitted on February 22, was part of her main divorce petition filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Along with seeking dissolution of the marriage, she also requested permanent alimony and the right to remain in the Neelankarai residence until the case was decided or until she was provided with alternative accommodation of a similar standard.
In her plea, Sangeetha stated that she and Vijay had been married for 26 years and that she had devoted herself to managing the household and raising their two children, Jason Sanjay, 25, and Dhivya Sasha, 20. She argued that she had lived according to Vijay's lifestyle throughout their marriage and did not have another residence that matched those living standards.
The petition also highlighted Vijay's public profile as a leading Tamil actor and the founder of the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which is recognised by the Election Commission of India.
According to Sangeetha, she initially attempted to resolve the matter amicably before approaching the court, but those efforts were unsuccessful. She further alleged that Vijay's lawyer informed her she would not be allowed to continue staying in the Neelankarai house if she pursued the divorce, prompting concerns about losing her residence.
A UK citizen with a degree in biomedical science, Sangeetha said she currently has no suitable alternative accommodation. She therefore sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing in the Neelankarai home with all existing facilities until the court delivered its final verdict. The residence also holds significance because of its close association with Vijay's public and political life.
Vijay is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His frequent co-star Trisha Krishnan was visibly emotional during his oath-taking ceremony.
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Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks separation, requests interim home in Chennai