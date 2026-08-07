Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, months after filing it

The events leading to Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed before the Chengalpattu District Court in Tamil Nadu. Following the withdrawal of the petition, the court disposed of the case.

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February. In her petition, she alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital affair with a female actor, which she claimed she came to know about in 2021. The petition further stated that despite Vijay's assurance that he would end the relationship, he continued it without showing any remorse.

The documents also alleged that Vijay gradually excluded Sangeetha from his social and professional life, while continuing to travel abroad and attend public events with the actress.

The petition further claimed that photographs from these occasions were regularly shared on social media, and Vijay neither denied nor objected to them. According to Sangeetha, these posts repeatedly caused embarrassment to her and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. She also accused Vijay of withdrawing the financial support and privileges she had previously enjoyed and imposing financial restrictions on her, including limiting her freedom of movement.

Sangeetha further alleged that Vijay's continued conduct, along with the controversies that surfaced on social media in 2024, caused her severe mental trauma. She claimed that their marriage had effectively broken down and survived only on paper. In her petition, she stated that the relationship had become irretrievable and had brought her nothing but mental agony, humiliation, embarrassment and suffering.

The divorce petition was filed ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, after Vijay won the elections and became the Chief Minister, Sangeetha decided to withdraw the petition.