Karnataka health department raids star hotels over food safety violations, 30 teams formed for inspection

Bengaluru:

Acting on the instructions of Karnataka Minister UT Khader, the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday conducted raids to check food quality in hotels across Bengaluru and other major locations in the state. Thirty special teams have been constituted for these inspections. The move from the Karnataka government follows numerous complaints regarding poor food quality and a lack of hygiene.

Srinivas, a Food Safety Officer with the Karnataka Health Department, stated that the decision was taken after the department received multiple complaints from citizens and social media users regarding violations of food safety norms in restaurants, hotels, and food outlets. Comprising officials from the Food Safety and Administration Department, these teams are conducting surprise inspections at high-footfall areas and "renowned locations" across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Strict action taken after receiving complaints about food quality

The Health Ministry decided to take strict action after receiving complaints about food quality. Thirty teams have been deployed to raid hotels and verify compliance with food safety standards.

These teams are inspecting for expired ingredients, unhygienic cooking practices, improper storage, the use of banned colors and chemicals, and violations of labeling regulations.

This action was taken after numerous customer complaints and viral videos that have surfaced in recent months. People in social media posts alleged the serving of substandard food, the use of artificial colours in dishes like Gobi Manchurian and kebabs, and unhygienic conditions in the kitchens of popular eateries in Bengaluru and other cities.

Karnataka govt launched 'Operation Eat Right' last year

Last year, the department launched a campaign similar to "Operation Eat Right" following reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colours in street food. Notices were issued to several hotels, and fines were imposed.

Given the rapid growth of cloud kitchens, pubs, and late-night food delivery services in Bengaluru, officials state that increased monitoring has become essential. The Health Ministry has warned of strict action against hotels violating food safety regulations, including the cancellation of licenses and the filing of FIRs in serious cases.

Officials stated that the inspection drive will continue for the next few weeks and will subsequently be extended to colleges, hostels, and catering services across the state. The Food Safety Department has also appealed to citizens to report any violations through the FSSAI helpline and the state's grievance portal.

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