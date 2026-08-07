Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar removed; Harmanbir Singh gets additional charge

Amritsar:

The Punjab government has removed Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar from his post on Friday. Following the decision, Harmanbir Singh, who is currently serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Range in Amritsar, has been given the additional charge of Amritsar Police Commissioner until further orders.

The state government has not yet announced the reason behind Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal. Officials have also not indicated whether the move is part of a broader administrative reshuffle or linked to any specific development. Further details regarding Bhullar's next posting or a permanent appointment for the Amritsar Police Commissioner are awaited.

(Image Source : REPORTER)An official notification.

Transfer comes amid controversy over alleged remarks

The administrative reshuffle comes days after a controversy erupted over a purported statement attributed to the Amritsar Police Commissioner. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media handles shared a video clip claiming that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was linked to a network allegedly backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency -- the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The claim quickly triggered political debate and widespread discussion on social media.

Amritsar Police had rejected the viral claim

However, Amritsar Police had categorically denied the allegations, saying the video clip circulating online had been trimmed and edited before being shared out of context. The police clarified that Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had never stated during his press conference that the arrested accused were participants in the Jantar Mantar protest.

According to the police, the press briefing was focused on the busting of a terror and criminal module. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had only conducted a recce of the Jantar Mantar area. However, this did not mean they had participated in the protest held at the venue. The police also warned that presenting facts in a distorted manner was misleading and announced that legal action would be initiated against those responsible for circulating the edited content.

No official link between transfer and controversy

While the timing of Bhullar's transfer has drawn attention because of the recent controversy, the Punjab government has not linked the administrative decision to the viral video or the political row. No official explanation has been issued regarding the reason for Bhullar's removal, and the government has not announced his next posting beyond directing him to report to the DGP's office.

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