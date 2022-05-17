As water crisis deepens in Delhi, people chain cans as they collect water from tanks | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Children fetch drinking water on a hot summer day

Highlights Parts of the national capital are facing a water crisis.

Several people were seen storing water from tanks and bores.

Pond levels are depleting in the Yamuna river, and there is shortage of supply from Haryana.

Several people were seen storing and collecting water from water tanks and water bores in the national capital today. Parts of Delhi are facing a water crisis as pond levels are depleting in the Yamuna river. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said that water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning.

In the Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar, people were seen chaining their water cans as they collected water from tanks. Residents of the area say, "Several water tankers come but a water bore here is our support. Had this not been here, God knows what would have happened."

Another reason for the water crisis is said to be the reduction in the release of raw water from Haryana.

Among the affected areas were Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi.

The DJB said water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla and requested the residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store an adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

(With ANI Inputs)

