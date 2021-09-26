Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Delhi and is said to attend a meeting on Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. The meet will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, where discussions will be held on the security situation in Naxal-affected states and the ongoing operations against Maoists

Thackeray is accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey. After meeting, Thackeray will leave for Maharashtra Sadan and will head back to Mumbai at 03:30 PM.

Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-affected states- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh-- or their representatives will apprise about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects.

The Centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces.

Latest India News