Mayawati extends support to farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' on Sept 27; urges Centre to reconsider farm laws

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday extended her supported to the upcoming Bharat Bandh organized by protesting farmers on September 27. The strike is conducted in light of the farmer protests completing 10 months. The former UP CM also alleged that the centre "hastily" decided to make the three agricultural laws, leaving the farmers dissatisfied and unhappy.

"Farmers of the country, dissatisfied and unhappy with the three agricultural laws made hastily by the Center, have been agitated for almost 10 months, and have called for 'Bharat Bandh' tomorrow. BSP fully supports the peaceful event.", she tweeted.

Further, Mayawati also urged the Centre to show proper sympathy and sensitivity towards the farmer society, withdraw the three disputed farm laws and further bring a new law with proper consultation and their consent.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has called for a nationwide strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday.

The bandh will be held from six in the morning to four in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

Many opposition parties have expressed their support to the bandh call given by the protesting farmers. While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has supported the bandh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has announced that he will participate in the nationwide strike.

