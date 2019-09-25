Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Traffic Police cheated of crores, FIR against firm

The Delhi Police has registered a cheating case against a Delhi-based firm for duping the Traffic Police in the national capital of Rs 9 crore by supplying it with faulty traffic signals and speed violation check camera systems.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on Monday against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd on a complaint filed by the Delhi Traffic Police.

"After an investigation by the Vigilance Department, a case has been filed against Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd and investigations are on," Delhi Police spokesperson Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Mittal told IANS.

The source said some top police officials, who are now posted out of Delhi, were responsible for giving the contract to Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd even though it had no experience of the job.

From 2000 to 2017, the company could neither provide the Department with the right equipment nor could carry out any maintenance and repair work. Most of the purchased equipment lay unused and soon turned into waste. However, without taking any action Turbo Consultancy Pvt Ltd, the Traffic Police alloted the contract to another company.

