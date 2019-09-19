Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Woman alleges rape by Delhi Police constable, files complaint

A woman lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging that a constable posted at New Usmanpur police station in Delhi has raped her, police said.

Police said they have recorded statement of the woman after information was received on the matter around 12pm.

Further legal actions have been initiated, said a senior police officer.

ALSO READ: Odisha: POCSO court awards death penalty to Salepur minor girl rape and murder accused

ALSO READ: Convicted of rape, 33-year-old slits his throat thrice in front of judge