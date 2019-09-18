Convicted of rape, 33-year-old slits his throat thrice in front of judge

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Man slits his throat in front of judge in court

Moments after the judge of a court ordered his conviction, a 33-year-old man slit his throat inside the court premises in Madhya Pradesh Tuesday. The man in question was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Identified as Omkar Mehra, the rape accused made three attempts to slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon that he was carrying with him. Mehra was shifted to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

A resident of Bina in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, Mehra worked at the Bina oil refinery and had befriended a student who lived in the civil lines area of Chattarpur around three years ago through Facebook.

A rape case was registered against Mehra by the girl in 2016, following which he was arrested. He was, however, later released on bail.

On Tuesday the court of additional sessions judge, Norin Nigam, held him guilty of rape and sentenced him to 10-years in jail.

The moment the judge pronounced his judgment, the accused pulled out a knife from his pants and stabbed himself thrice.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Chattarpur said that the accused had managed to carry a knife inside the courtroom because he was out on bail and had directly come to the court.

Ramprasad Ahirwar, father of the accused said that his son is innocent while claiming that none of the neighbours of the girl had testified against him.

Also Read | Sub-inspector on duty during PM Modi's Kevadia visit shoots self dead

Also Read | 5 migrant labourers from MP found dead in under-construction house in Haryana