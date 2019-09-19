Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Odisha: POCSO court awards death penalty to Salepur minor girl rape and murder accused

Odisha: POCSO court awards death penalty to Salepur minor girl rape and murder accused

A special POCSO court in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Mustaq for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

IANS IANS
Bhubaneswar Updated on: September 19, 2019 16:07 IST
Odisha court awards death penalty in minor's rape case

Odisha court awards death penalty in minor's rape case

A special POCSO court in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Mustaq for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

The court convicted Mustaq on Wednesday under sections 302, 363, 376 a-b of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, public prosecutor Souri Mahabharata said.

The accused raped the six-year-old girl near a school in Salepur on April 21, 2018 and tried to kill her by crushing her head with a stone.

The girl was rushed to Salepur Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

The girl succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on April 29, 2018.

ALSO READ: Convicted of rape, 33-year-old slits throat thrice in front of judge

ALSO READ: Delhi: Homeless woman gangraped by two men near Indraprastha Park

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNo economic crisis in India, govt taking steps to make it stronger Next StorySupreme Cour slams UP government for 26 years' silence on forest land  