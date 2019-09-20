Delhi Police constable arrested on rape charges

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Police said that the incident happened on Thursday following which the victim's family approached the New Usmanpur Police Station here.

The girl's family members, along with the local residents had gathered outside the police station and surrounded it to press for the accused constable's arrest.

Senior police officers have taken steps to dismiss the constable from service.

The police, however, did not provide any additional information related to the case.

ALSO READ | Constable kills self with service rifle in Uttar Pradesh

ALOS READ | Chhattisgarh woman constable ties rakhi on a gun, all this for revenge of her brother's death

ALOS READ | Uttar Pradesh: Body of constable found in canal; murdered suspected