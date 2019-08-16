Chhattisgarh woman constable ties rakhi on a gun, all this for revenge of her brother's death

A Chhattisgarh woman constable, Kavita Kaushal, tied rakhi on a gun, and all this for the revenge of her brother's death.

Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal lost his life along with two policemen and a Doordarshan cameraperson in a naxal ambush in Aranpur last year. Kavita Kaushal is his sister.

Kavita was employed in Chhattisgarh police in place of her brother after his death. She had requested her department to let her use the same gun that her brother once used in service. And, she was allotted the gun too.

Remembering her brother this Raksha Bandhan, Kavita tied the rakhi on that very gun.

"I got employment in Chhattisgarh police in place of my brother.I had requested the department that I want to use the same gun that my brother once used in service. Naxals are cowards. I want to join Danteshwari fighters and take revenge for my brother's death," she told ANI.