Delhi schools to be shut for winter break from Jan 1, teachers to enforce Covid protocol at IGI Airport

As the winter vacation approaches steadily, teachers in Delhi government schools will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to enforce Covid protocols.

85 teachers from various schools have been assigned on duty from December 31 to January 15, an order issued by the District Magistrate (West) said.

As per the order, government schools across the city will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals here to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

A mock drill will be conducted on Tuesday (December 27) in government hospitals in accordance with the Centre's directions regarding Covid protocols.

Real-time data related to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal after the mock drill.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing a surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi so far and that his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

Instructions have been issued to send samples from all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals.

Kejriwal had also directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect the machines in all hospitals. The chief minister had asserted that they were self-sufficient in terms of oxygen availability and storage. During the second Covid wave last year, Delhi had grappled with oxygen shortage with hospitals sending out SOS messages over depleting supplies on social media.

