India reports 196 fresh Covid cases taking total active cases to 3,428

India reported 196 fresh Covid cases taking the total active cases to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,302). The death toll stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 35,173 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of four cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,179 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



According to the ministry's website, 220.05 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It had crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday. His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.

"The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," Srivastava added. The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid, he added.

(With PTI input)

