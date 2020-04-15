Delhi Red Zones: Model Town areas identified as coronavirus hotspots. Check full list of 56 areas

A number of blocks in Delhi's Model Town were identified as Red Zones or containment zones by the Delhi government today, amid a spurt in coronavirus infections. Wth this, the number of containment zones in the national capital have increased to 56. Red zones are areas that are under complete lockdown whereas orange zones are those at high risk of coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, sanitisation is underway in all those infected areas to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Check full list of 56 hotspots in New Delhi.
DELHI RED ZONES: FULL LIST OF 56 CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Dinpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
19. B Block Jhangirpuri
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
32. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
33. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
34. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
35. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
36. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
37. Chandni Mahal, Central District
38. Nabi Karim, Central District
39. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
40. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
41. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
42. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
43. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
44. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
45. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
46. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
47. Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki village, New Delhi
48. Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
49. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No- 119
50. Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No 2, New Delhi
51. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village, Delhi
52. 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
53. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
54. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
55. House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
56. G,H and I Block of Police Colony, Model Town