Rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from sultry weather

Some parts of Delhi drenched with rain on Friday. The heavy downpour brought respite from the sultry weather condition prevailing for a few days. The Met department stated that along with the national capital, some districts of Haryana too are likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted a fresh spell of rains to drench the national capital between July 17-20.

17-07-2020; 1310 IST; Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Entire Delhi, Meerut, Siyana, Jhajjar, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Hansi, Hissar, Mehem, Hodal, Panipat, Shamli, Palwal, Kaithal, Karnal, Hapur, Rohtak during next 2 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 17, 2020

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Gole Market area. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital for today. pic.twitter.com/uiICOgIYYB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted,'generally cloudy sky with light rain' for the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/h16Tn3aKYp — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 44 mm rainfall in July till Thursday, which is 55 per cent less than the normal of 97.6 mm.

As per the weather experts, Delhi received just light showers over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

