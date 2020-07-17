Rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from sultry weather

Friday, July 17, 2020
     
Some parts of Delhi drenched with rain on Friday. The heavy downpour brought respite from the sultry weather condition prevailing for a few days.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2020 17:20 IST
Image Source : ANI

Some parts of Delhi drenched with rain on Friday. The heavy downpour brought respite from the sultry weather condition prevailing for a few days. The Met department stated that along with the national capital, some districts of Haryana too are likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted a fresh spell of rains to drench the national capital between July 17-20.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 44 mm rainfall in July till Thursday, which is 55 per cent less than the normal of 97.6 mm.

 As per the weather experts, Delhi received just light showers over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

