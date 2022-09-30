Friday, September 30, 2022
     
Delhi pollution action plan: 233 anti-smog guns, 611 teams to check garbage burning in open

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution. Earlier it was decided that A 'finer' Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the si

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2022 11:45 IST
Delhi pollution
Image Source : PTI Delhi pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced 15-point winter action plan for curbing pollution. Earlier it was decided that A 'finer' Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation -- will come into from October 1.

Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold. This time, restrictions will be based on air quality index (AQI) values rather than PM2.5 and PM10 concentration.

