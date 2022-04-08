Video | Special Cell arrests interstate supplier Wasim who supplied arms to northeast Delhi rioter Shahrukh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police Special Cell arrests interstate supplier Babu Wasim who supplied arms to northeast Delhi rioter Shahrukh Khan

Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested interstate arms supplier Babu Wasim, who allegedly supplied weapons to northeast Delhi rioter Shahrukh Khan, alias Pathan.

In a statement, Delhi Police Special Cell said that during interrogation, Babu Wasim has accepted that the pistol which was used by Shahrukh during the Delhi riots was provided by him. This video of Shahrukh brandishing the pistol towards a policeman during the riots had gone viral. Wasim has admitted to have supplied the said pistol seen in video to Shahrukh Khan before these riots in Delhi. Babu Wasim had absconded after the video went viral in order to escape from his arrest in that case. He was declared proclaimed offender by the trial court in March last year in the same case.

A team of Special Cell, Southern Range arrested Wasim on Thursday evening near a park adjoining to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Tahirpur, Delhi. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with five live cartridges were recovered from the accused at the time of his arrest.

The accused was arrested after painstaking efforts of more than four months by the Special officers led by Inspr. Shiv Kumar which resulted in identifying the hideouts of the absconding firearms supplier in Tahirpur area. On Thursday, a specific input was received about the arrival of Babu Wasim in Tahirpur Delhi between 6 PM to 7 PM to meet one of his contacts. A raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital. At about 6.15 pm, Babu Wasim was spotted coming from Gagan cinema side and going towards said hospital. He was surrounded by the members of the police team and nabbed. A case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Special Cell in this regard.



Arrested Babu Wasim has also disclosed to have supplied the firearms and ammunition to the members of notorious Irfan aka Chhainu Pehlwan gang who are having fierce gang rivalry with Nasir gang in Trans-Yamuna area in Delhi. Wasim has disclosed to have supplied more than 250 firearms to criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi NCR during last two and half years.

Babu Wasim has been found previously involved in 7 criminal cases including of contract killings, shoot outs resulting in murder, attempt to murder, assault on police, arms smuggling etc in Delhi and UP. Further interrogation is underway to ascertain his relations with gangsters and hardened criminals in Delhi NCR.

