Delhi Police returns Rs 7.55 crores cash, gold, phones, cars in recovered property to their rightful owners 

The Delhi police has returned more than Rs.07.55 crores in cash and other valuable case properties, which were recovered stolen properties lying in the custody of Delhi Police from the last several years, to their rightful owners in the last 6 months. The special drives to hand over the properties to their rightful owners was started by S.N. Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi on June 1 this year.

"During the period from June 1, 2020 to November 5, 2020, Rs.7,55,62,133/- (Seven crore fifty five lakh sixty two thousand one hundred and thirty three rupees) in cash and gold jewellery approx. 3795.12 gms recovered in different cases was handed over to their rightful owners. This included 422 items of gold jewellery, 06 of diamond jewellery and 431 of silver jewellery," The Delhi police said in a release.

Apart from this, 5299 two wheelers, 280 TSRs and 869 four wheeler vehicles were also restored to their rightful owners.

As regards the electronics items, 3980 mobile phones, 121 laptop/PC/CCTV and 1931 other miscellaneous items were recovered and handed over to their owners. In total, 12567 articles were disposed off and returned to their owners.

