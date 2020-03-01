Delhi Police conducts flag march in Dwarka amid panic caused by 'rumour-mongering'

Image Source : ANI Representative

Delhi Police, late Sunday night, conducted a flag march in Dwarka after panic was caused amongst residents due to reported incidents of violence that were baseless rumours caused by some people. The situation in the national capital has been under control and police have been monitoring the situation around the areas where panic was caused.

Delhi Police has also arrested two suspects under the charge of 'rumour-mongering'.

No incident of violence has been reported so far from Delhi, Delhi Police has said.

