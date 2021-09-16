Delhi terror module: 2 arrested terrorists reveal they were trained in Pak for blasts on bridges, rail tracks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: One of the terror suspects being escorted at Special Cell Police Station (Lodhi Road) after he was produced in a court on Sep 15, 2021.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said two out of the six arrested terrorists have revealed they had received training at Thatta in Pakistan to carry out blasts on bridges, railway tracks and large gatherings in India. The two terrorists were identified as Zeeshan and Osama and gave out the information during interrogation. According to the Delhi Police, the passports of both the terrorists were not stamped and they had taken the sea route and had entered through Gwadar Port.

They also used a motorboat while en route to Pakistan from Oman, they said.

The investigation also revealed that the planning was similar to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. People from different locations were supposed to meet after conducting recces in different locations.

Sources claimed that the role of sleeper cells has also emerged.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias ''Sameer'', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

All the six arrested accused, including Osama and Qamar, were produced at a Delhi court and have been taken on 14 days' police remand for further interrogation, they said.

Jamil Khatri (28), a resident of Rae Bareli, and Imtiaz Ali (38), a resident of Pratapgarh, were detained on Wednesday in connection with the probe by police.

Through technical surveillance and manual inputs, both Khatri and Imtiaz came under suspicion. Both of them belong to a poor economic background, police said.

They did small work to earn their living. Ali earlier worked in Mumbai and was now engaged in fishing activities at his native village.

RDX was recovered from the terrorists and the probe agency is investigating and connecting each and every dot. As per sources in the Special Cell, 15 Bengali-speaking persons were also trained by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a town named Jioni near Gwadar port along with two arrested terrorists.

Police suspect they are from West Bengal.

Maharastra ATS team is in Delhi for meeting Special Cell officers and joint interrogation of the suspects is likely.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Punjab on high alert after 4 terrorists with IED tiffin bombs nabbed

Latest India News