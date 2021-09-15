Punjab on high alert after 4 terrorists with IED tiffin bombs nabbed, 4th Pakistan terror module to be busted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab on high alert after 4 terrorists nabbed with IED tiffin bomb

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a high alert in the state following the arrest of four more members of an ISI-backed terrorist module involved in a bid to blow up an oil tanker with an IED tiffin bomb in August, being busted. This makes it the fourth case of a Pakistani terror module being busted in the state in the past 40 days.

Two Pakistan-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated in the case in which one person was arrested earlier, DGP Dinkar Gupta disclosed on Wednesday.

Taking a serious note of the increased attempts by terror groups to disturb the state’s peace, CM has directed the police to be on high alert, particularly in view of schools and educational institutions reopening, as well as ahead of the festival season and the Assembly polls ahead.

The Chief Minister has asked the DGP to ensure high level of security arrangements be put in place, especially in busy places, such as markets etc, as well as at sensitive installations across the state.

