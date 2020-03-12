Image Source : PTI Delhi police arrest 7 in connection with Head Constable Ratan Lal's murder case

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested seven people, in connection with the death of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during clashes over CAA in North East district of Delhi. Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24.

"Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal's case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. In the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police," a senior Delhi Police official said.

The police also arrested two people arrested in Akbari Begum murder case; 4 people in connection with bodies of 4 people recovered from a drain in North East Delhi.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal's post-mortem report has revealed his cause of death. According to the autopsy report, the 42-year-old head constable had died of bullet injuries and not due to stone pelting. Head constable Ratan Lal, attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, had died after he sustained injuries during clashes at Delhi's Chand Bagh.

Tributes were paid to Ratan Lal, where Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal led the wreath-laying ceremony.

