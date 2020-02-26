Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal demand martyr status

Image Source : ANI Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal demand martyr status

Family members of Ratan Lal, the Delhi Police Head Constable who lost his life in the Northeast Delhi violence, is demanding a martyr status for him. Ratan Lal's family members along with locals in locals in his native town of Sikar protested in demand of martyr status for Lal.

The Delhi Police Head Constable had lost his life when clashes spiraled between the pro and anti CAA protesters in Northeast Delhi on Monday. The violence in the national capital has seen 17 people lose their lives.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a special meeting late Tuesday night where MLAs of all the violence-hit areas were present. Kejriwal asked from his MLAs that they should do whatever they can to bring a stop to the violence.

