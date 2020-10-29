Protestors block Delhi-Noida flyway, demand justice for Aman Baisla

Image Source : ANI Protestors block Delhi-Noida flyway

Hundreds of people from the Gujjar community on Thursday staged a protest at the Delhi-Noida-Directway (DND) flyway demanding justice for Aman Baisla, who was found dead at his home in New Delhi last month. Following the protest, there was a traffic snarl stretching over 2 km.

The mob had arrived at the DND flyway that connects Delhi with Noida and staged a protest there seeking arrest of the people behind the death of Baisla.

#WATCH Locals gathered at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway demanding justice for businessman Aman Bainsla who died allegedly by suicide. Victim's mother says, "My son was blackmailed & tortured by three people incl a woman. I demand justice for my son." pic.twitter.com/vxrPq8vvRV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2020

Following the protest, the Delhi Police has put barricades on the Yamuna river bridge, stopping traffic on the DND.

The stopping of traffic on the DND led to heavy traffic snarls on the Maharani Bagh stretch coming towards Noida.

