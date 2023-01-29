Delhi-NCR to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms today: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi-NCR to witness light to moderate rainfall on Jan 30.

Delhi Weather Update: The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30. According to reports, the areas of Narela, Bawana, Alipur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Chhatarpur, Kanjhawala, Jafarpur, Budha Jayanti Park, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, Akshardham, India Gate, Hauzkhas, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, IGI Airport, Kalkaji, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony and other areas of Delhi will experience light rain.

Meanwhile, areas of NCR including Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Gurugram, Manesar, Noida, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station will see rain.

Bhiwani in Haryana, Kithor in Uttar Pradesh, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti and Hapur areas will see light to moderate intesity rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rains across the city along with light thundershowers on Sunday. The minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

