Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 6 deg C

Delhi weather update news: Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. According to IMD, the relative humidity at 8:30 am was 91 per cent.

However, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9:10 am. Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations for keeping an eye on air quality. They accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Generally, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

