Delhi: Minimum temperature settles at 24.5 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts cloudy sky today

Delhi weather news updates : The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday (June 19) settled at around 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today, they said.

The relative humidity recorded was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

IMD's prediction:

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday (June 18), the maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, and the minimum at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Air quality of Delhi:

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 82 for PM10 and 36 for PM2.5. As both the particulate matters were at a satisfactory level, the department said "no precautionary action was required".

Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.

