Delhi-NCR's pleasant weekend to continue: Light rains, cloudy skies likely tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A young woman reacts during rains, in New Delhi

Delhi weather update: After several weeks of an intense heatwave, Delhi-NCR saw a respite with rains this week. On Saturday, the national capital had witnessed yet another pleasant day as the maximum temperature settled seven notches below normal at 32.7 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city is likely to witness cloudy sky and light to moderate rain till June 21, the IMD had added.

On Sunday, the national capital's maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday are expected to hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

With the city receiving light rainfall over the last two days, waterlogging was reported from some parts.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 73 on Saturday evening, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

(agencies inputs)

Also Read | Delhi rains: Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of national capital region; traffic woes likely

Latest India News