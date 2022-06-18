Delhi records 1,534 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths today; positivity rate stands at 7.71%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,534 fresh Covid cases while the positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, the health department said. The city recorded three more deaths.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day on the trot.

On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate had stood at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent. Also, the positivity rate on Friday was the highest since January 29, when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,20,559 while the death toll rose to 26,229, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent. The city on May 1 had reported 1,485 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to official data.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government is not implementing a graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

India's covid count

India logged a single-day rise of 13,216 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,83,793, while the active cases have increased to 68,108, according to health ministry data updated on Saturday morning. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities. | READ

According to health experts, although there is a rise in cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths. Also, the increase is limited to a few districts. The complacency among people towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour in addition to people not being enthusiastic about taking precaution doses possibly has increased the pool of a susceptible population.

In addition, there is increased mobility due to summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions - both nationally and internationally - and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there is a spread of infection among vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)

