Delhi records season's lowest temperature

In Rajasthan, the night minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts

The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality remained (AQI) in the city at 8 am stood at 302, which falls in the very poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (266), Ghaziabad (262), Greater Noida (224), Gurgaon (288) and Noida (254) also recorded air quality in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The scenes were no different in Rajasthan. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius in Churu and Sikar districts, a Meteorological (MeT) Department spokesperson said on Saturday. According to the department, the minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was 4.7 degrees Celsius each in Nagaur and Chittorgarh, 5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and 8.2 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

The night minimum temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. It was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius in capital Jaipur. According to the MeT Department, the state will experience similar weather conditions for the next few days.

