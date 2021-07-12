Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Delhi-NCR to receive rains in next 2 hours: IMD's latest forecast

The India Meterological Department has predicted rains and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR for the next two hours, a forecast posted by the weather agency at 4.53 pm on Monday read.

In a statement earlier today, the IMD had said that conditions are favourable for advancement of the monsoon over the national capital. On Sunday, the long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi.

According to the latest prediction, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometer/h would occur in the next two hours over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Burari, Shahadra)."

The weather agency, in its forecast, also predicted similar conditions for NCR including Faridabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Rajaund. Others include Narwana, Rohtak, Narnaul (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti (Uttar Pradesh) Viratnagar (Rajasthan).

Overall, Delhi has received 64 per cent less rainfall than normal so far, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that monsoon is expected to cover north India by June, but its predictions are yet to come true.

The Southwest Monsoon has reached almost all parts of the country but has stayed away from parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan.

