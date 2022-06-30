Delhi: Monsoon rains lead to traffic snarl; roads flooded, several flights delayed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Delhi region is witnessing heavy rain with the onset of monsoon, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat after days of a hot and humid weather.

Delhi-NCR rain updates : Massive traffic jams were witnessed in Delhi and adjoining cities as the first monsoon rains lashed the national capital on Thursday (June 30), thus bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

Multiple flights and trains have been delayed due to rain in Delhi-NCR. The delayed flights were diverted to Amritsar and Jaipur.

The Delhi Traffic Police, through a tweet, asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“As per IMD report, ‘Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds’ would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police tweeted.

Several parts of Delhi like ITO, Barapullah, Ring Road and the capital borders, specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic as rains lashed the national capital.

Waterlogging was reported near Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Delhi government is ready to combat waterlogging on a war footing and it is focussing on solving the problem with micro-planning.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24×7 through CCTV cameras.

